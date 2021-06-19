The Burger Company: Grab the Goodness

As the lockdowns, slowly but surely, are coming to a halt all of us are just itching to go out and eat good food and have some fun. The folks over at The Burger Company want to help you do just that. The Burger Company is an up-and-coming burger chain that believes that eating a good burger every once in a while, are a human right and they want to fulfill their duty for the same.

The Burger Company believes that eating a good burger is more than just what is put in front of you. It also includes the presentation of the food, immaculate customer service, wide variety and options to choose from, a great ambiance, and all of that at competitive prices. The Burger Company comes through on every single one of these categories. The staff is well trained and motivated to provide you with amazing service. The Burger Company cafes offer a cozy, welcoming photo-friendly ambiance. In terms of Food Offering, they are quite different from others in the flavors and products they offer. Each product tastes different, fresh and all their burgers & drinks are Preservatives, artificial color or flavours free. They have The Spiciest Burger in the town to Cheesiest burger and with the latest introduction of CRUNCHOS, they are offering Crunchiest burger in the town as well. Someone who is looking for amazing flavors must visit the burger company. In beverages, they have a lot of nostalgic flavors like Mango Banta, Parle-G Cheesecake Shake, Lovely Lemonade, and a lot more. All of this without straining your wallet.

The Burger Company’s tagline is Grab the Goodness! The goodness of fresh made-to-order Handmade burgers & sides, the Goodness of sparkling coolers and creamy milkshakes, and the Goodness of exciting, happy memories created at cozy The Burger Company.

The owner of the chain, Neelam Singh, encapsulates the ethos of her company quite beautifully “ we believe in providing innovative burgers at best prices with a smile on our faces. We want the customer to feel that they didn’t eat a burger rather they had an amazing experience”. The Burger Company started outlets incorporate food courts as an idea to provide fun, quick, and yummy snacks & breaking the monotony of boring canteen food. They quickly realized they had a winner on their hands and opened a standalone restaurant and the rest is history. Currently, they have 20+ outlets in 12+ cities. They have outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon, Roorkee, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Faridabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rudrapur, Chandigarh with many more to come.