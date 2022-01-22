“THE BURGER COMPANY opened 35+ outlets in 2021 to become one of the fastest growing burger chain in India”

Delhi NCR is a whimsical monster, known to change café fixations like John Mayer changes sweethearts. Another spot, a good time for seven days, regularly loses its appeal when the oddity of the idea wears off, and few have the initiative the city requests to outlive that originality and intense it out.

Delicious, cheesy, fresh, piquant— every one of the things we search for in a good burger. Despite the fact that we pledge to eat healthy in 2022, there’s always room for a cheat meal that demands goodness. Seeing a delicious vegetable, chicken or mutton patty covered with softening cheddar, sauces and onions in a delicate bun is to the point of enticing pretty much anybody. This *Gurugram based* burger house-spread pan India has all that you really want in a burger joint that you’d need to go to constantly and not get exhausted. The most appealing thing about The Burger Company is that it’s simple yet fancy and it does it right. The menu is sufficiently thorough to take into account various inclinations. They are quite famous for their burgers like Mighty Cheese, Crunchos, Punjabi Gabru, The Ghost Rider, Injectors, Loaded Fries and Kulhad Pizza. Normally the leaf-eaters don’t track down numerous choices yet at The Burger Company, they’ll be spoilt for choice. Starting from exemplary cheddar burger to makhni burger to the ghost rider-the burger you never known about to hotdogs, pastas, momos, milkshakes they have everything. All things considered, this was only the tip of the iceberg.

The Burger Company was started by Ms Neelam Singh and is one of the fastest-growing burger chain in India as it opened 35 outlets in a year and is targeting cities like Jalandhar, Panchkula, Mathura, Jodhpur and more. The brand has seen cities from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Observing the quintessence of India, this joint gives unwinding and quieting feeling. The Burger Company is one of the loved diners of the district and offers stunning food and beverage choices. Among this rundown is their delicious succulent burgers.

At The Burger Company we are aiming to revolutionise the cafe culture and standard of living in tier 2 & 3 cities. Me along with my team are on the road to touch 100 running outlets mark in 2022 and be largest Indian Burger Chain by the end of 2023” adds Ms Neelam Singh, Founder & CEO, The Burger Company.

What are you waiting for? Head to your nearest Burger Company to dig into your favourites.