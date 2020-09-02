The business couple takes out supporting hands to the donation during COVID in association with Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Bangalore

Bangalore, 2nd Sep 2020: – Bangalore based duo that has been actively involved in saving animals and donation healthcare requirements like beds, medicines, and more. Mrs. Alpana Bhartia and Mr. Alok Bhartia are always ready to attend the woes of animals and substantially contributed towards their survival has rescued 100 animals were in a vulnerable situation. They firmly believe that innocent creatures do not deserve to be displaced or killed for the welfare of humanity.

Alternately, Mr.Alok Bhartia has extended his help to people in distress like migrant workers and people in meeting for medical needs with his strong association with Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain hospital. They have been instrumental in providing them with all the medical intention and care during the lockdown and continue to do so even now.

Donating your time and money and giving back to your community truly is inspiring,” says Mr. Alok Bhartia, “We have watched that drive to help others grow exponentially throughout our entire business and our goal is to continue to advocate that drive, that philosophy that helping others isn’t optional but necessary, throughout our industry and beyond.”