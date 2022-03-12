The Business Tycoon Awards to be held on the 14th of March in Mumbai

Mumbai: Finally, Mumbai which is the financial capital of India will see the top-notch Corporates and CEOs being felicitated at the ‘The Business Tycoon Awards’ that is being hosted by Aristocrat Media and is scheduled to be held on 14th of March in Mumbai at Hilton Mumbai International Airport Hotel in its first edition.

Approach Entertainment is the PR Partner and Go Spiritual India is its Spiritual Partner. Pharma Utility is the Media Partner with the Awards.

The dynamic founder of Aristocrat Media, Md Farooq Shaikh revealed to a host of media persons, “The first edition of The Business Tycoon Awards to be held in Mumbai to recognize the Brands, the hard work for the growth of their organization. The Business Tycoon Awards will felicitate the entrepreneurs for their contribution towards their respective industries and encourage them to go a step further. This is an inspiration for the others to aim for excellence in their fields.”

All put together, there are 40 awards in diverse sectors such as Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Insurance, Media and Marketing, and many more.

Revealing further details Md Farooq Shaikh said, “We have followed the international norms as regards the criteria for selecting the awardees. Like, there are several parameters that are gone through by the jury members. Each entry is evaluated on the basis of their focus and input of hard work in their field and the best one is selected by the jury members.”

“Either the work done by the organization as a whole in its particular sector or the CEO or the entrepreneur falls in the individuals’ category,” he added further stating, “There are 2 broader categories that are differentiated like the felicitation to the Organization and the other being felicitation to the Individual.”

Previous awards constituted by Aristocrat Media are the Global Healthcare and Medical Tourism Conclave and Awards, Indo Asia Healthcare Leadership Award which was followed by Indo Middle East Healthcare Leadership Awards.

“Shifting the focus from Healthcare, we also partnered with other organizations for the Silver Feather Awards as a marketing partner and Grand Champions Award that focused on Real Estate and Women’s Awards,” he stated.

Approach Entertainment is an Award-Winning Celebrity Management & Films Productions Company with operations in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Kolkata, and Dehradun. Approach Entertainment Group also has a PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications apart from a Bollywood Newswire, Approach Bollywood.

In addition to business enterprises, the group is also having a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Charity, Organic, Spiritual Tourism, Events, Media, Mental Health, and Social causes.