The Callisto Protocol Now Available For Consoles And Pc Worldwide From Striking Distance Studios And Krafton

New Delhi, December 3, 2022: Striking Distance Studios, a KRAFTON, Inc. studio, today announced that The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) is available worldwide. Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in 2320, the game challenges players to survive the horrors of Black Iron Prison and discover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company after a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos. The game is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store). In India, the game will be available digitally and players can buy the game on Steam or console digital storefronts. Learn more about The Callisto Protocol at www.callistoprotocol.com

“Great horror is crafted by hand. It has to come from the gut,” said Glen Schofield, Game Director of The Callisto Protocol, and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. “The Callisto Protocol blends atmosphere, tension, and brutality to create a tense, visceral thrill ride with amazing performance from our incredible cast. We’re excited for players to finally experience it for themselves!”

The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror, featuring a terrifying science-fiction story and a brutal new combat system that blends shooting and melee action with a powerful gravity weapon to seamlessly move between the two. Players will have to get up close and personal with the terrifying creatures that have overrun Black Iron Prison and face their fears to survive.