The Chambers presents a culinary Rendezvous with Michelin famed Chef Rupert Blease at Taj Mahal, New Delhi in association with All Things Nice

Delhi, 21 April 2023: The Chambers presented Rendezvous, Conversations and More, which celebrated modern European cuisine by Michelin famed Chef Rupert Blease, Owner & Co-Founder of Lord Stanley, with wines paired by All Things Nice. This exquisite culinary soiree took place at Taj Mahal, New Delhi on 19th April 2023. The experience is being curated at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on 21st and 22nd April.

Chef Rupert Blease grew up in England and France, where he developed a passion for the importance of sitting down to enjoy meals. After studying culinary arts and working in several Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe, he moved to New York City and later to San Francisco with his wife to open their own restaurant, Lord Stanley. Rupert’s approach to cooking is simple yet thoughtful, focusing on clean flavours and a relaxed dining experience. Lord Stanley has received one Michelin star and accolades from publications such as Bon Appetit and the San Francisco Chronicle.

The meticulously crafted menu at the soiree showcased a five-course dining experience, with exquisite creations such as Grilled Young Lettuce with a Saffron Sauce, Scallion and Herb Bouquet; Steamed Eggplant with Tomatoes, Coriander and Cucumber in a Rich Vegetable Broth; Glazed Hen Breast with Toasted Pine Nuts and Pumpkin Seeds, Confit Squash with Paprika and Yogurt; Roasted Duck Breast with Spiced Madeira Jus, Poached Cherry and Bread Sauce; Mango Rose with Lime and Passion Fruit, Chilled Soup Scented with Lemongrass.

Commenting on his maiden visit to India, Chef Rupert Blease said, “I am thrilled to be curating an exclusive dining experience for the esteemed patrons of the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The unparalleled hospitality of the Taj and the guests’ enthusiasm for our signature flavours have left an indelible impression on me. I am eagerly looking forward to returning for another culinary soiree at The Chambers in the near future.”

Commenting on the Rendezvous, Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations – Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said “Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been a preferred hospitality destination in the heart of the Capital for over four decades offering timeless experiences and warm service. In our continued effort to bring innovative dining experiences to our patrons, we are delighted to welcome Chef Rupert Blease and present a special Rendezvous where Chef unravels the culinary secrets of modern European cuisine by creating his favourite flavours for our guests.”