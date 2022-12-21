The Chambers Presents a Rendezvous With Gary Mehigan

New Delhi, December 21, 2022: The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi is proud to have hosted an exclusive Rendezvous with Chef Gary Mehigan who created an exquisite gastronomic experience at The Chambers on Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

As a part of its Rendezvous series, The Chambers, India’s very first exclusive business club, brings to you a grand epicurean odyssey of signature flavours, thoughtfully paired with a selection of fine beverages. An experience that is unique and niche, designed to engage and entertain.

After a series of successful culinary Rendezvous at Taj West End, Bengaluru and Taj Lands End, Mumbai, Chef Gary Mehigan curated an epicurean experience at Taj Mahal, New Delhi – the Capital’s landmark destination in the heart of the city.

The grand culinary soiree showcased a five-course dining experience amidst meaningful conversations and delightful interactions with Master Chef Australia’s Gary Mehigan – an English-Australian chef and restaurateur. The exquisitely curated menu featured signature flavours such as Jackfruit & coconut Rendang, Crispy green rice prawns, Crisp black fungus & rice noodle spring roll, Braised Bastilla of lamb, Dark chocolate & olive oil mousse

Commenting on the occasion, Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations – Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said “Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been a preferred hospitality destination in the heart of the Capital for over four decades offering timeless experiences and warm service. In our continued effort to bring innovative dining experiences to our patrons, we are delighted to welcome Chef Gary Mehigan and present a special Rendezvous where Chef unravels the culinary secrets of much-loved traditions and a contemporary world by creating his favourite flavours for our guests.”

About Chef Gary Mehigan

Gary marks the two Michelin-starred restaurants that were the most formative in his early career – The Connaught Hotel and Le Souffle. He moved to Australia in 1991, working at top restaurants before venturing into business at 31.

MasterChef was, by all accounts, a game-changer for all involved. Eleven years and 12 series later, Gary, Matt & George became part of our daily viewing. MasterChef Australia series 2 was the highest rating show on Australian television, and the show has inspired a new generation of young cooks to embrace food and cooking.

Commenting on his, journey Gary says he feels blessed in his career; it has allowed him to travel, indulge his passions, and meet extraordinary people. By admission, he has felt the pain and pressures of failure but enjoyed great success and couldn’t wish for more. He values honesty, enthusiasm, passion and compassion, and above all else, he loves to teach.