The chanakya showcases exclusive Vintage Cars in Association with Significant Cars

On February 2023, a vintage car showcase was held at The Chanakya in the heart of Lutyens, Delhi, in association with Significant Cars. The showcase featured 22 vintage cars that were displayed at the Chanakya . Amongst the attendees were the vintage car owners , car enthusiasts, Royalties , business owners, Editors and Delhi’s crème de la creame.

Mr. Sriram Khattar, Managing Director DLF Rentco and Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director DLF Retail, alongwith Aditya Malik, founder Significant Cars shared their thoughts on this association . They spoke eloquently about the shared passion for luxury and sophistication that both The Chanakya and Significant cars offer.

The display was followed by a prize distribution ceremony . The car owners were awarded prizes by The Chanakya

in the following categories:

Best of Show Vintage car,

Best of Show Classic car,

Most elegant car,

Best restored car

And most ‘significant’ car

Guests enjoyed a wonderful afternoon admiring the vintage cars and socialising with other car enthusiasts. The event was a huge success and provided a platform for vintage car owners to showcase their prized possessions. It also gave car enthusiasts a chance to appreciate the beauty and history of these timeless machines.

Overall, the vintage car showcase at The Chanakya was a delightful event for luxury enthusiasts and provided a unique opportunity to witness some of the most elegant and classic cars of all time.