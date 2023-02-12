The Complete Guide to Commercial Property Loans

A loan that you have secured against your commercial property is known as a commercial property loan. It is a low-cost method of obtaining cash to accomplish certain financial responsibilities. There are no restrictions on the usage of the commercial loan balance which makes it an appealing option for borrowers. You may use this loan for education, wedding, or any other purpose. This loan also works as a business loan as you can use it to expand your business, buy inventories, and so on.

However, in order to get this loan, you must meet the requirements set by the organisation from which you are securing a commercial property loan.

Features of Commercial Property Loan

Here are the features of commercial loans.

Collateral

In order to qualify for a commercial property loan, you must own a business property. It could be a building used for business purposes, a factory, a store, or an office. However, the requirements may vary across financial institutions. You will have to mortgage your business property as collateral to obtain the loan.

Loan to Value (LTV)

The amount of a loan you may acquire against your business property is referred to as the loan to value. The LTV of commercial properties is significantly lower than that of residential buildings. Your property mortgage loan would typically be between 60% and 75% of the value of the property.

For instance, if your commercial property has a ₹3 Crores property value, you may be eligible for a loan between ₹1.50 Crores and ₹2.10 Crores, depending on the lender and your ability to repay the loan. You may also use an online LTV calculator to know the exact amount of your loan value. This calculator is available on the websites of financial institutions for free.

Repayment Tenure

The repayment tenure of this loan is another excellent feature. You will have the option to repay the loan in 15 years, lessening your financial strain. However, the payment duration depends upon several factors:

Source of income

Age of the borrower

Occupation

Interest Rate

Since a commercial property loan is a secured loan, the interest rates are low and cost-effective. However, there are factors that influence the interest rate of commercial property loans:

Credit score

Loan tenure

Age of the property

Occupation

Eligibility Criteria to Get a Commercial Property Loan

In order to obtain a commercial loan, you are required to fulfill the below-listed eligibility criteria:

You must be an Indian citizen

You must possess a business property

Your credit score should be 750 or above (may vary across the lenders)

You must have a stable income

Your age must be between 21 to 65 years.

Documents Required to Get a Commercial Property Loan

Here are the details about the required documents to secure a commercial property loan.

Identity proof (Aadhaar card, Voter Id card, Driving licence)

Address proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving license, Voter Id card)

Income proof

ITR

Commercial property address proof

Other documents (if any)

How to Apply for a Commercial Property Loan

Here’s a step-by-step guide to apply for a commercial loan.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the financial institution from which you wish to opt for the loan or go to their nearest branch.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Loans’ section and choose the ‘Commercial Property Loan’ option.

Step 3: Fill in the loan application form.

Step 4: Provide the supporting documents and submit the form.

Step 5: If you are eligible, you will receive a sanction letter.

Step 6: Following that, the lender will complete the property verification to assess its value.

Step 7: If the lender is satisfied with the property specifications, the money will be transferred to your account.

Considerations for Selecting a Financial Institution for a Commercial Property Loan

Several lenders are available in the market that offer commercial property loans. In order to select the best solution, you are required to draw up a comparison between them on the basis of a few parameters. Here are the details about the same.

Interest Rate

When looking for a commercial property loan, interest rates are crucial. The overall expense might vary greatly depending on even a little change in the interest rate. Therefore, before choosing a lender, asses the interest rates offered by different financial institutions and choose the best option that suits you.

Loan Value

Though all financial institutions abide by RBI regulations, including the maximum amount that may be borrowed against commercial property, the lender is the one who actually gets the property evaluation done. The total loan value is decided upon two aspects:

Property assessment

Loan to Value

Depending on the lender’s guidelines and your financial situation, the LTV ratio might range from 50% to 70%. You will receive a larger loan amount from a lender whose LTV ratio is greater. As a result, choosing a lender who offers a greater LTV is necessary.

Pre – payment Surcharges

Certain banking institutions could impose fees for early loan repayment. Sometimes, borrowers choose to pay back their loans early to avoid paying interest for the remaining time on their loans. But in that situation, you must take into account the prepayment penalty because it will raise your final cost. Hence, before locking your decision, carefully assess the pre-payment penalties.

Other Charges

Apart from the rate of interest, you are required to pay processing fees. It would include registration costs, loan assessment fees, and so on. This would raise your financial load. The processing cost would be between 1% and 2% of the loan amount. In particular, inquire with your lender as to what you would be needed to pay in addition to the interest costs.

Concluding Comments

Before applying for a commercial property loan, finding the ideal lender is so crucial. With the help of the above-mentioned details, now that you are fully informed regarding commercial property loans, you will be able to choose a reputable lending company that provides this loan.