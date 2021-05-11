The ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’ initiative by Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat gets 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen-generating plant donated by PayTM

Shri Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, is going full steam ahead to meet his vision to plan and deploy a massive grassroot level initiative to combat and manage the current pandemic situation by bringing about a difference through the ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’ initiative. As part of the second phase of the initiative, Paytm, India’s digital financial services platform through its CSR arm, Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen-generating plant to the Gujarat governor to help meet the medical oxygen requirement of hospitals to combat the second wave of Covid-19.

In an effort to combat the shortage in the supply of medical oxygen and stabilize the healthcare infrastructure, Shri Acharya Devvrat through ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’ – LIFE initiative, has activated deployment of oxygen concentrators, which can help buy crucial time when the patient’s oxygen levels drop. This machine filters oxygen from the atmosphere and can help boost oxygen level. Deploying oxygen concentrator’s at hospitals will also help in reducing dependence on refilling cylinders and their transport. The oxygen concentrators will be sent to public hospitals, Covid-19 clinics, primary health centers, dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and health centers.

Speaking on the ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’, Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat said, “In the second phase of the initiative, we have successfully activated deployment of oxygen concentrators to meet the urgent need to treat patients with oxygen therapy. The government is working round-the-clock and undertaking every effort to combat the spread of the virus and save as many lives as possible. We remain committed to join hands and support the government as one big team driven by one mission. We remain grateful to Paytm for lending support to the noble cause. We plan to stop not till our goal is successfully reached, which is to control the rapid spread of Covid-19.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO – Paytm said, “We feel proud to extend our efforts to support Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat’s noble ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’ initiative. It’s crucial in the time of crisis to provide a pillar of support to our fellow citizens as pandemic waves hit the shores. We aim to converge our resources along with the State Government’s initiatives to save as many lives of the people of Gujarat. These oxygen concentrators are our humble contribution to help overcome the oxygen shortage by the Gujarat citizens struggling with COVID-19.”

Yuva Unstoppable, a well-known non-profit organization, is supporting this campaign under the mentorship of the Hon. Governor of Gujarat. Other corporates like HDFC Bank, Finolex, JITO, and more have supported ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’ initiative.

Amitabh Shah, Founder, Yuva Unstoppable said, “We are extremely grateful to Hon. Governor of Gujarat, Hon. CM of Gujarat, other state dignitaries and our corporate partners for providing unflinching support towards this campaign. To be able to provide the necessary aid during this pandemic time and enable deployment of medical oxygen concentrators remains crucial to combat the shortage in supply of medical oxygen. We remain wholeheartedly committed to the cause and remain grateful to various corporates who are supporting us in this hour of crisis.”

Earlier, the Gujarat Governor facilitated delivery of three months of ration supply and essential item kits to over 1 lakh Class-IV healthcare workers in Jamnagar. The first batch of a total number of 16 trucks containing essential food supplies such as pulses, cooking oil, food grains, spices, snacks, toiletries, and detergents, among others were distributed to these healthcare personnel in Jamnagar.

Besides the ‘Support’ program (ration supply to Class-IV healthcare workers and now ‘Life’ initiative (oxygen concentrators to hospitals), the governor has another outreach program in the fight against coronavirus, which is about ‘Prevention’ (awareness on getting vaccinated).