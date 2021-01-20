The Daytona Grand Tourer Series by DiW Manufacture

Moscow, Russia : Designa Individual Watch Manufacture is introducing a new incredible custom Carbon series. Inspired by the first high-performance sport cars, the Grand Tourer projects are a hot addition to the custom Carbon collection.

Watchmaking has had a very long history of evolution, since the very first timepieces ever produced to the latest, complicated ones; there is an important aspect that will not change at all, and that is heritage. The art of high horology is now highly customizable, and it is known due to the projects from DiW Manufacture that were released since the end of the past decade.

Nowadays, people understand that high-end carbon fiber possesses incredible properties, that allow it to be extremely light and durable; nevertheless it is an incredibly difficult material to work with. As this material is perfect for high-performance machines, such as sport cars, planes and yachts, it is also a perfect match for high-end horology. Innovative approaches made it possible to get the best composite materials on your wrist. So far, having a feather-weight watch in the wrist is a completely different experience, as some collectors stated.

The new Grand Tourer series was inspired by all-time sport coupe classics, such as the Shelby GT500 and Dodge Challenger SRT. The “racing soul” was meticulously trespassed into the ultimate sports watch, ensuring it delivers only the best experience to its owner. High-end customization is a trend that allows to get an extra touch of exclusivity, on which everyone can take part of the creation process.

Not only is the new Grand Tourer series even more sporty than before, but as each piece is crafted in carbon fiber, it is the perfect combination of design and materials. A passion that is extremely luxurious as well. The development and production of carbon elements involve a lot of research and high manufacturing expenses.

The new Carbon Daytonas are presented in 3 different models in the series: the GT Red, Blue and Green. Each piece is limited to only 5 in the world, and an estimated production time of 6-10 weeks.