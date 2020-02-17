The Deltin Group launches its first international Casino at the Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu Nepal

Deltin Group is one of India’s largest and publicly listed Gaming and Hospitality Company, expanding rapidly since the year 2008. It has very recently seen the launch of their very first International Venture Deltin Casino at The Marriot Hotel at Kathmandu Naxal Nepal on the 8th of Feb, 2020. This new venture is a result of the company’s agreement with Everest Hospitality and Hotel Pvt. Ltd.

The group aims to provide a world-class casino experience in Nepal. With ‘The Visit Nepal Year 2020’ on pursuit, the opening of this Casino takes the Casino-tourism landscape in Nepal to greater heights keeping in mind other aspects of tourism thereby contributing to build the Nepalese economy.

The casino aims to increase the level of Luxury gaming experience, hospitality and entertainment in Nepal. It has employed nearly 250 locals as employees who have been trained for 6 months under international supervision to meet the highest standards of service provision.

The launch of this casino stands as a notable establishment to contribute to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as contribute to the growth of the Nepalese economy and open Nepalese market to newer possibilities in entertainment business.

On the advent of the launch, Mr. Anil Malani, President and CEO of Deltin Group, said that, “We believe that compliance and ethics is an integral aspect to our business and so we are happy to join hands with Everest Hospitality and Hotel Pvt Ltd owners of the Marriott Hotel, as both our companies share common values professionalism and excellence in service; our shared values and parallel vision reassures that our business is in safe hands here in Nepal.”

In addition to this, the ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020’ campaign is bringing forth various lesser known destinations and activities for people to visit and do. From developing mountain biking trails in the deepest gorge in the world in Kaligandaki to developing a pilgrimage circuit involving the major religious sites like Devghat, Pashupatinath, and Muktinath, the campaign is also organizing and facilitating various events and arts festivals to put Nepal in the map of various sectors like sustainability, photography, and sports among others. Visit Nepal Year 2020 seen as a perfect opportunity to showcase Nepal in a global platform as a country of resilience, colorful culture, a role model in nature conservation and smooth transition in peacekeeping.