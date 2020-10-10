The Digital Group Announces Release 64 of Digital HRMS

Princeton, NJ, October 10, 2020: With Release 64 comes a fresh set of updates launched on the Digital HRMS platform by The Digital Group (T/DG). Digital HRMS is an HR Software product developed by T/DG and this update includes new functionalities added to the Timesheets, Pre-Onboarding, Recruitment and Conference Room Booking, along with a bunch of new integrations.

The Digital HRMS team has been consistently working on launching new updates and on the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new features and integrations to look forward to in the new release.

What Release 64 Brings

– Provision to the Approver to edit the employee timesheet prior to approval and submission to client

– ClickTime Integration with the Digital Timeport

– Provision to publish the timesheet to ClickTime if integration exists

– Grouping functionality introduced to the Approval/Report Timesheet grid for aggregated allocated & logged hours

– Calendar view of team in Timesheets dashboard to show name of resource who is on leave on moving the mouse

– Saral Paypack integration with Digital HRMS

– Office 365 login integration with Digital HRMS

– Provision for user to chat with the support team member

– MS Teams virtual room to be enabled

– Email notification to be sent on rejection of Timesheet

With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.