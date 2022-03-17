The EMVIES are Back and in Style

17th March, 2022; Mumbai India: The Advertising Club ramps up the celebration of strategic advertising with their newest edition of the EMVIES, presented by Google, powered by COLORS and in association with The Times of India. The country’s most coveted media awards which focus on Innovation, Strategy, Research and seamless Integration, are back after a hiatus due to the pandemic; but the longer the wait, the grander the festivities! With over 1000 entries this year, the best minds of the media and advertising industry will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 25th March, 2022, at Taj Lands’ End – Seaside Lawns, 6:30 pm onwards.

As you all are aware of the fact that any campaign which goes on to win an EMVIE, the trophy is presented to both – the media agency and the client. Thus, the elite audience will have presence of top-notch professionals from not only the media and advertising world but also from the marketing fraternity.

Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, is looking forward to the awards, “It’s been a long break and we at TAC are eagerly waiting to see some of the great work that has been done in the last year and hope to recognise and reward the best of the best in each category. We have a special recognition – The Young EMVIE of the Year, in honour of Pradeep Guha, a stalwart and legend in the world of Media and Entertainment. With Google being our presenting sponsor this year, it’s befitting that we’re looking for innovation at the heart of everything. We are excited and ready to get the ball rolling in earnest, move the inertia of the last two years into a juggernaut of momentum and host perhaps THE grandest EMVIES to date. All the best to every participant, may the best work win!” On being the Presenting Sponsor, Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Marketing – India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Google Asia Pacific, says “We are delighted to be partnering with The Advertising Club on the most prestigious and highly anticipated media awards. At Google, we incorporate innovation and creative strategy in everything we do and we’re eager to see what the young creative minds of India have produced in the past year. It is our absolute pleasure to be a part of this legacy and hope to see some great work being recognised.”

The industry has been waiting with bated breath for this year’s edition of the Awards, with its new look and new logo, designed by Digitas, it’s shaping up to be the event of the year. Book your seats and get ready for a romper of a ride because it’s EMVIES time again!