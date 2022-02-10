The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) organizes the 21st Edition of World Sustainable Development Summit 2022

New Delhi, 11th, February 2022: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is organising the 21st edition of its annual flagship event, the World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) 2022 from 16th to 18th February. The Summit aims to build a resilient planet and ensure a sustainable and equitable future. The three-day virtual Summit involves the presence of international dignitaries from all around the world.

World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 will bring together heads of States, representatives from international organizations, government, business and industry, research and academia, civil society and youth to deliberate on the modus operandi required for equitable responses to enhance planetary resilience. The Summit intends to have key discussions on climate change, sustainable consumption and production, energy and resource security, resilience, and global commons. This summit will include ministerial sessions, youth plenary, women leadership plenary, corporate plenary and other thematic tracks. The Summit will also release Act4Earth Manifesto and Act4Earth Strategy papers in order to reinforce commitment at all levels to enhance ambition and action. It aims to create a more sustainable and equitable world for present and future generations.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute, said, “TERI’s World Sustainable Development Summit is one of its kind to be convened by a developing state. It invites political leaders, science experts, researchers, academics, and civil society campaigners from across the globe. For over 20 years, this Summit has successfully garnered varied views on sustainable development and climate action through brainstorming deliberations aiming at sensitizing political establishments and civil society to act. We have so far hosted over 25000 delegates in this series of Summit. We are looking forward to this year’s 21st edition of the Summit and the active participation of all stakeholders.”

Few key speakers in the three day-long virtual summit are:

Dr Irfaan Ali, Hon'ble President of the Republic of Guyana

Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

H.E. Mr Steven Guilbeault, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Canada

Mr John Forbes Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, United States

Dr Yasmine Fouad, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Environment, Egypt

Mr Espen Barth Eide, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Climate and Environment, Norway

H.E. Ms Emma Kari, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Finland

Ms Aminath Shauna, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, Maldives

Ms Barbara Pompili, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Ecological Transition, Government of France

Mr Nitin Desai, Chairman, The Energy and Resources Institute

Ms Steffi Lemke, Hon'ble Minister, Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, Germany

H.E. Mr Abdulla Shahid, Hon'ble Foreign Minister, Maldives & President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly

Ms Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Mr Frans Timmermans, Commissioner & Executive Vice President- European Green Deal, European Commission

Prof Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization, Geneva, Switzerland

Rt Hon Alok Sharma, COP26 President & Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, United Kingdom

Mr Manish Chourasia, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd.

Mr Erik Solheim, Former Executive Director of UN Environment & President Green Belt and Road Institute

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry for Finance and Human Resources Management, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance

Since the inception of the World Sustainability Development Summit in 2001, it has been a significant platform for showcasing India’s plans, policies, priorities, and actions by identifying the most topical issues of environment and sustainability. The Summit will play a constructivist role for guiding activities such as the COP27 Compass and SDG Charter. Over the years, many collaborations and partnerships have been fostered and going forward, ensuring a sustainable and equitable future require due consideration to socio-economic dimensions of policies and implementation measures.