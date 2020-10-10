The Esports Club Join Hands with AMD and Lenovo to make the TEC Challenger Series Largest Valorant Event In India

The Esports Club, a Bangalore based esports platform today announced its partnership with Lenovo in the ongoing Valorant tournament, ‘LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series’ Powered by AMD which started on 15th August 2020. The new partnership comes after 2 successful editions of the TEC Challenger Series that saw over 400 teams competing for INR 1.5 Lakhs each month!

After the two successful events, The Esports Club has joined hands with Lenovo as their third key partner as they look to elevate the event and increase the prize pool for players. The prize money, which was earlier 1.5 Lakh per series, has been staggeringly increased by nearly 33% to INR 2 Lakhs per series with the champion taking home INR 1 Lakh! The total prize money in the ‘LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series’ now stands at INR 9 Lakhs with INR 2 Lakhs for each of the next 3 events set to run every month from October till December 2020. Interested gamers can signup on The Esports Club Website.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club; “We are extremely excited to welcome Lenovo on board as a partner for the TEC Challenger Series. With the joint vision of maturing the esports community in India, we look forward to creating bigger and better opportunities for our community with this strategic partnership”.

Mukesh Bajpai, India Marketing Head – AMD, said, “High-performance gaming is a key forte for AMD and we have always understood the pulse of gamers and catered to their changing needs. The TEC Challenger Series is a tremendous opportunity to interact with the rapidly growing gaming community in India. We are pleased to continue our strong collaboration with Lenovo in this tournament with notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors empowering gamers to push their boundaries even further.”

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo; “We are committed to providing a premium gaming experience to all our users. The partnership with The Esports Club is one step in that direction. Over the last few years, we have worked on bringing powerful gaming devices to India and creating and supporting multiple platforms for the community to engage in. We recently launched our IdeaPad Gaming 3 Notebook, powered by Ryzen 7 processor built for gamers to support with their gaming and multitasking. We are also gearing up to launch several other gaming notebooks powered with AMD later this year.The TEC Challenger Series for Valorant gives us an amazing platform to reach and engage with the esports community while also contributing to the esports growth in India.”

Lenovo™ IdeaPad™ Gaming 3 is engineered with AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series processors, up to 4GB graphics, DDR4 memory and PCIe SSD storage options. With up to 8 ultra-responsive cores, the device provides the new standard for gaming performance in innovative, thin and light laptops. It projects a quiet and serene confidence with smooth, crystal-clear visuals and seamless gameplay that stays cool through improved 5th Generation thermals. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is also stunning visually turned on or off with an up to 120 Hz clear FHD display and an advanced gaming keyboard housed in an iridescent Chameleon Blue or slick Onyx Black that refracts light at the nano-molecular level—for a gaming PC that truly catches the eye.

Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed; Director of Esports, The Esports Club; “ The response to the TEC Challenger series has been phenomenal. Valorant in India is at a critical stage of development and we’re happy to be in a position where we can help provide a stable competitive platform for teams as they gear up for an exciting future in esports”

The TEC Challenger Series format fits with The Esports Club’s strategy to create long term and sustainable esports IP’s that give players a recurring opportunity to play, improve, and win. The company is investing in the future of Valorant and working closely in sync with publisher Riot Games to help support the budding esports ecosystem with multiple tournaments and opportunities for players during its 5 months long tournament. The tournament has been received very well by players and fans alike with nearly One Million Views amassed on the official live stream of the first two events with the trend set to grow with the new partnership with Lenovo.