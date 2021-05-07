The Esports Club Partners with Streamcoi to Revolutionize And Grow Its Live Streaming Business

Bangalore: The Esports Club, One of India’s leading Esports platforms, based in Bangalore, has announced its partnership with Streamcoi to revolutionize the way brands leverage streaming, content creators and esports. The partnership will enable The Esports Club to automate streamer branding management and monetise live streaming more effectively for their partners. Streamcoi is a unique streamer management platform that has changed the face of many Esports organizations around the world.

This is a first of its kind partnership in India that will help The Esports Club to monetize and grow its live streaming partnerships thanks to the revolutionary technology from Streamcoi. This partnership comes along with multiple value added services through which the audience will be able to see brand and product messaging in unique ways on daily livestreams ensuring visibility and CTR for partner campaigns.

The Esports Club’s network consists of nearly 20 streamers – both professional players who stream during breaks from official matches, and content creators focused on live streaming. The Esports Club helps connect brands with the right streamers and content creators to help amplify their brand visibility.

On the development, Mr. Ishaan Arya, Co-founder, The Esports Club, said, “Consulting and Marketing services is a major vertical for us. We specialize in creating long term partnerships that are in the interest of both, our brand partners and of course the content creators. We work only with a hand picked roster of streamers to ensure we can drive the most value to our partners and we’re always looking at creating exciting new campaigns. The partnership with Streamcoi helps ensure we can continue to innovate and drive unparalleled value to partners throughout 2021. ”

Mr. Jakub Janaszek, Brand Manager, Streamcoi, said, “Promoting brands in esports and gaming is becoming one of the most effective ways to reach young audiences worldwide. Top managers, like members of The Esports Club, offer campaigns across dozens of influencers at the same time. However, this would be hardly implemented without automatization of content, data, and streamer management. I am very happy that they trusted Streamcoi and decided to introduce innovative solutions for their partners. I am sure that the brands which decide on their campaigns will quickly notice the benefits that good promotion in gaming provides”.