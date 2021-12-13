The European Border Agency Published security research provided by an Egyptian Security Expert

FRONTEX, the Border and Coast Guard Agency, selected the research paper of the Egyptian Security Expert, Amr el Rahwan, for publication in the scope of the call for research papers. The research is in the field of police and border security. That was announced during the ICBB “International Conference on Biometrics for Borders” on Tuesday, November the 30th. A committee of experts from the European JRC “Joint Research Center” for science and knowledge evaluated the submitted research papers, and the committee decided to select the research provided by Amr el Rahwan according to its excellent quality and potential application of the technology considering the specific policy context related to biometric interoperability.

The research considers using Artificial Intelligence for preventing and combating terrorism and organized crime by analyzing the security and intelligent information. HORUS, the God of sky and protection for ancient Egyptians, is the invented technical method recommended by Engineer el Rahwan to facilitate revealing the identities of wanted persons and serious criminals. That will be achieved through the interoperability of the information systems for law enforcement on the European and international levels.

The research is published within the European security authorities on a need-to-know basis according to sensitivity and confidentiality.

Mr. el Rahwan said that the research highlights the lack of interoperability and the security cracks and gaps between the existing EU information systems that could be exploited and penetrated by terrorists and wanted individuals. Also, it highlights the technical difficulties that security officers face in revealing suspects’ identities. The research includes innovative technical recommendations for using state-of-the-art technologies in the field of physical security, such as using Artificial Intelligence with Biometrics to reveal the identities of terrorist individuals. Furthermore, introducing new techniques for using Facial Recognition combined with OSINT “Open Source Intelligence”. The research concluded that implementing the recommended solutions would close the information gaps and raise security efficiency.