The Exquisite Easter Brunch @Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Food Exchange offers a sumptuous Easter Brunch to make the celebrations more memorable and enjoyable. The extravagant Easter Brunch will feature an assortment of traditional Easter dishes with a variety treats, delectable desserts, worldly delicacies to make the Sunday more Funday. Soak in the festivities and enjoy a scrumptious meal with your loved ones.

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana.

When: 09th April, Time – 12:00 PM to 03:30 PM

For Reservations, call: +91 9642326164