The Exquisite Pan Asian Delight Kylin Opens A Brand New Outlet In Noida

A renowned brand amidst India’s Asian cuisine, Kylin is a brand bringing forth an authentic and palatable experience to patrons for the past 17 years. Taking culinary scenes to a whole new level, Kylin is spreading its wings with the launch of its newest branch Kylin Experience in DLF Mall Of India Sector-18 Noida, situated in the heart of the city.

Hues of grey, red and green accents take over the interiors of the outlet, with a unique Asian theme. The interiors merge beautifully with the colour scheme that accentuates the warm, pleasant and welcoming ambience the outlet holds. Kylin Experience is best known for serving flavour-packed dishes like luscious sushi rolls, steamy dim sums and delicious rice and noodle bowls.

Punchy flavours that are sure to satisfy your cravings, Kylin Experience hosts numerous kitty events that are laden with attractive offers one surely cannot afford to miss. Exciting offers at this outlet begin at Rs.750++.The Kylin Noida menu features all the other Kylin bestseller items like the melt in the mouth Hot Stone Tofu Bowl, flavourful salmon maki sushi, umami and rich Tom Yum soup, Mouthwatering Green Thai Curry and an all-time favourite the sliced chicken in a black bean sauce.

While talking about the new branch in Noida, Mr Saurabh Khanijo, Managing Director of Kylin says “This Kylin is an evolved version keeping millennials in mind and the post-pandemic trends of eating out. The new branch has a more casual feel to it, like a cafe that has an all-day dining menu covering a few cafe treats for in-between hours. It also has gluten-free and vegan healthy bowls”.

Get ready to experience the finest Pan-Asian fare at the sensational Kylin Experience in Noida!