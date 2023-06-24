The Fern Hotels and Resorts promotes Mr. Kartikeshwar Panda as General Manager, The Fern Gir Forest Resort, Gir

The Fern Hotels and Resorts is delighted to announce the promotion of Mr. Kartikeshwar Panda as General Manager, The Fern Gir Forest Resort, Gir. Kartik began his journey with The Fern Gir Forest Resort in 2011 as a Sous Chef, showcasing his culinary skills and commitment. Hailing from Odisha, he holds a degree in hotel management from IHM Bhubaneswar and commenced his career in 2005. Prior to this, Kartik worked with Hotel Hindustan International (HHI), gaining valuable expertise in the hospitality field.

As a passionate, self-motivated, and result-oriented professional, Kartik believes in leading from the front. His core strengths lie in effective decision-making, elevating guest satisfaction scores, fostering employee engagement, and nurturing leadership development. Over the past 11 years at Fern Sasan Gir, he has played a pivotal role in driving business growth in the renowned lion sanctuary of India. Kartik’s leadership approach focuses on creating a culture of growth and development, where each individual thrives. He is process-oriented, aiming to simplify operations and enhance overall guest experiences. An avid nature and wildlife enthusiast, he envisions making The Fern Gir Forest Resort a signature brand known for its soulful and heartfelt services.