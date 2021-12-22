The Fern Hotels & Resorts partners with Magenta for deploying EV charging facilities across all properties

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain has tied up with Magenta, the fastest growing Indian Charge Point Operator (CPO) company, to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) across all its properties in the country. Three of the company’s hotels in Lonavala, Karad and Bengaluru have already installed the EVCS. The Fern Hotels & Resorts is amongst the fastest-growing hotel brands in India. Magenta shall install, operate and manage DC fast chargers at over 84 Fern Hotels & resorts, spread across 69 locations in India.

Speaking on the tie-up Mr Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resort said, “Offering EV charging facility to our customers fits well with Fern’s commitment to promoting environment-friendly options at the facilities for various customer segments. We are proud to partner with Magenta to install, operate and maintain DC fast chargers at all the Fern properties. By providing EV charging solutions, The Fern will be future-ready and will be able to attract multiple EV vehicle users at their properties”

Welcoming the partnership, Mr Maxson Lewis, the MD of Magenta said, “We are delighted to partner with an environment-sensitive hotel company like The Fern Hotels & Resorts. We will be providing all the necessary infrastructural support. EV charging facility for customers is becoming a huge value addition for hotels on highways and cities. The customers utilizing EV charging solutions will also lead to more sales for hotels through the Food & Beverages category during their stay. Magenta is looking forward to having a long-term fruitful association with The Fern.”

These charging solutions are mobile application enabled (OCCP based) and come with numerous other customer-friendly features. These chargers can be located by EV users using the ChargeGrid application. ChargeGrid app provides a seamless experience from finding a charger to completing a charging session with online payment.

Hotel chains embracing the EV charging infrastructure will attract tomorrow’s guests ahead of time. Providing an EV charging facility will also present a great chance to build loyalty with EV customers for hotel chains. A typical DC fast EV charging session lasts for around 45 to 60 minutes, which is also sufficient time for customers to have their meals during breaks at hotels while on highways. Overall, this move will encourage & support EV Vehicle adoption, thus further helping reduce the overall carbon footprint of the hotel’s chain.