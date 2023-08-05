The Fern Hotels & Resorts promotes Varun Kanojia as Director of Sales at Fern’s Regional Sales Office, Delhi

The Fern Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce the promotion of Mr. Varun Kanojia. He will spearhead the Sales & Marketing function for Fern Hotels & Resorts from the Delhi region, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise to drive core sales, establish valuable relationships, promote brand strategies and contribute to brand marketing initiatives.

Having served as Associate Director of Sales at the Delhi Regional Sales Office since 2017, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and outstanding performance in driving business growth and achieving sales targets. Prior to joining The Fern Hotels & Resorts, he holds more than 10 years of experience in the Hospitality sector, having worked with renowned organizations such as ITC and WelcomHeritage. His proven track record of success, coupled with his deep understanding of the industry, positions him perfectly to lead the Sales team in delivering exceptional results.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a renowned environmentally conscious hotel chain and one of India’s rapidly expanding brands is related to mark a significant milestone. Having opened or planned 100 hotels and resorts in 85 locations across the globe, their unwavering commitment to sustainability and unparalleled hospitality experiences is evident. The Fern brand encompasses various offerings, including The Fern, The Fern Residency, The Fern Habitat, Zinc Journey by The Fern, and Beacon Hotels. This achievement truly showcases their dedication to environmental responsibility, setting new industry standards along the way.