The Finch: Blockbuster reopening as the New Mixology Culture club of Mumbai with Magician of Spirits Ron Ramirez @30th Oct-1st Nov The only ‘Mixology Culture Halloween Party’ in town on Sat 31st Oct

The Finch will have a blockbuster reopening on the weekend of 30th October (Friday) to 1st November (Sunday) in a totally new never-before avatar as the New Mixology Culture Club (#NewMixology@Finch) hosted by the world-renowned Magician of Spirits Ron Ramirez (Creative Director of Mixology and Beverage, Bangkok) flying down to the megapolis for the first time ever!

Alchemist & Artiste Ron Ramirez will conjure up an eclectic Mixology Mix along with Culinary Discovery experiential menu and the one-of-its-kind Finch Sub-Zero Ice Series, featuring four seasons of microbrewery – Summer in Bavaria; Spring in Brussels; Fall in New York and Winter in London – all available here in Mumbai. The Finch Ice Series infusion denotes a scale of temperature on which flavoured water freezes at 32° to capture the essence of ice.

#NewMixologyCulture@Finch urges people – “Don’t be afraid of being different! Be afraid of being the same as everyone else!” As a responsible and socially conscious citizen of the City, The New Mixology Culture 2020 consists of the Art Series (a Michelin Star collection) comprising a serial collection of award-winning cocktails such as the Bird Cage, Box of Desire, The Cure, etc., from around the world from mixologists.

The Finch signature dining comprises a premiere private and a custom menu, focused on upscale designs of the dining experience, unlike any other menu with the emphasis on guest experience and the open setting coupled with guest interactions with classy chefs. And yes, Our (Finch) Way of a progressive Indian food menu with an adorable twist!

The Finch will host the only ‘Mixology Culture Halloween Party’ on Saturday, 31st October to ward off/ spook/ shoo away the ghosts of COVID-19 pandemic and usher in Mission Begin Again to welcome a new era of Peace, Prosperity and Popularity for the People of the Maximum City. Connoisseurs and aesthetes can experience spooky, scary, horror, hulky, groovy and gory themes (from Frankenstein to the Joker) while sampling daringly different creative interpretations of a mesmerizing mix of speciality Mixology Bartending, Bespoke Beverages, Fantabulous Food and Microbrewery Mixology series capturing the true essence of ice. Experience the world’s most freaky mixology cocktails and sub-zero ice series mocktails!

The Finch pledges to maintain all rules and regulations of social distancing as prescribed by the Central & State Government in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 global pandemic.

Alchemist of Asia Ron Ramirez, a pioneer and culinary mixologist, will unveil the New Mixology Culture 2025 Beverage Art Prediction uncorking a series of latest innovations, trends and future mixology scene for India known for its spices and its intriguing and exotic flavours.

International bar aficionado Ron Ramirez is considered to be an artist whose concoctions are revered and respected by extravagant hotels across South East Asia and the notable Sky Bar at Lebua State Tower in Bangkok (immortalised in the Hollywood superhit film ‘The Hangover’). He happens to be a member of the Committee of the World’s Best Bar, which nurtures the art and science of the finest mixology clubs across the globe.

Ron will unleash his technique of culinary mixology, using gastronomy and science to experiment with cocktails on a molecular level. The Finch will tap and leverage the pioneering, innovative and thought-leadership touch of the Magician of Spirits to raise not just Mumbai but also India’s culinary and mixology scene.

Celebrities, socialites and fashionistas are already making a beeline for the New Mixology Culture Club of Mumbai. Watch this space as the action unfolds from now to the new year.

