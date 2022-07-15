The First Aftermarket Experience Center Facility Launch by Schaeffler India In Pune

India | July 15, 2022 | Integrated automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler India inaugurates its first aftermarket experience center in Pune. The Aftermarket division of Schaeffler is responsible for the spare parts business of the company for transmission, engine, and chassis systems under the leading brands LuK, INA, and FAG respectively.

Debasish Satpathy, President – Automotive Aftermarket, Schaeffler India says at the inauguration, “We are very excited with the launch of this world-class experience center. The primary objective of this initiative by the company is to supply our retailer and mechanic partners, with technical information and training about state-of-the-art Schaeffler aftermarket products. In this era of rapid technological advancements in vehicle manufacturing, repair and maintenance, it is immensely important for the retailers and especially for mechanics to understand and learn about the latest techniques and developments in the industry.”

Schaeffler continues to lead automotive innovation with this state-of-the-art facility. The facility showcases a wide range of innovative automotive aftermarket products in a cut-section format to enable customers to get a physical sense of the products. Schaeffler technical experts conduct live training sessions with the help of videos and explain the high-quality standards that Schaeffler follows to manufacture a gamut of cutting-edge aftermarket products. The experience center enables the customers to interact with experts and clarify doubts. The center is open to all retailers and mechanics who are duly invited to get a first-hand feel of the facility.