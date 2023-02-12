The first crossover between Free Fire and Devil May Cry 5™ is happening!

Cairo, Egypt – 12 February 2023 – Garena has announced a new crossover project with Devil May Cry 5™ that will soon make its way into the Free Fire universe in February. The crossover will bring the two widely popular titles together in a perfect artistic collision.

Along with its enduring popularity in gaming communities, Devil May Cry is also known for its striking art style. The partnership between the two titles underscores Free Fire’s commitment to offering players new content, which extends beyond its Free Fire lore and stylistic offerings.

The collaboration between Free Fire and Devil May Cry 5 is available for all Survivors starting February 10. Through this collaboration, various bundles and skins exclusive to Devil May Cry 5 will be available in the Free Fire, including the two famous Devil May Cry 5 main characters: Dante and Nero.

As one of Free Fire’s latest global collaborations, Free Fire x Devil May Cry 5 is part of Garena’s long term commitment to always provide the best and most entertaining gaming experience for the Survivors around the world. In this collaboration, Survivors can look forward to claiming various special items ranging from costumes, emotes, and the signature animations from Devil May Cry 5 in the Free Fire game.

Starting February 10, Free Fire present a special Devil May Cry 5 themed event which feature a battle between Dante vs Nero. Within this series of events, Survivors must choose to help either Dante or Nero to complete the mission in the Free Fire game!

Following the special themed event, one of the first Items to be released is the Hunter Dante Bundle along with Dante’s Ebony and Ivory weapon skins. The first Hunter Dante Bundle will also include the special emote which will allow Dante to activate his Villain Mode to take on a new demonic form, just like in the game Devil May Cry 5.

Dante’s fierce ally in Devil May Cry 5, Nero, will later join the Free Fire universe via the Hunter Nero Bundle. The special bundle will be released together with the motorcycle skin inspired by Dante’s ‘Cavaliere’.

Survivors can get all bundles, emotes and special animations from the Free Fire and Devil May Cry 5 collaboration through in-game events such as Token Tower, Moco Store, and Faded Wheel from 10 February to 26 February. Survivors can also get various attractive prizes from Devil May Cry 5 during this special time-limited event.

