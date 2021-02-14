The First-Ever: “COVID Safe” Botox Happy Hour in the Washington DC Metro – a Unique Event

Washington, DC : Austin-Weston, The Center for Cosmetic Surgery is thrilled to introduce a safe new twist on the classic Botox Happy-Hour event in its Washington, DC Metro area office on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

With a pandemic environment still prevalent and CDC guidelines shifting and changing each day, Austin-Weston, The Center for Cosmetic Surgery wanted to think “outside the box” yet remain overly safe in an effort to bring a bit of fun and excitement to its much-missed Botox Happy Hours. After many discussions and input from medical experts, The Austin-Weston Center has created: The First-Ever “COVID Safe” Botox Happy Hour.

Practice manager, Donna Aguas explained, “Under normal circumstances, our Botox Happy-Hours were quite the ‘madhouse’ event with a packed house here at our facility. We had to rethink how we could possibly serve our patients safely yet bring that bit of fun back that so many people have been missing and craving. Our safety protocols for a COVID Safe Botox Happy-Hour are the perfect solution in these challenging times to introduce our practice to new patients.”

New patients to The Austin-Weston Center’s luxurious MedSpa can enjoy a “COVID Safe” casual event where Nurse Practitioner/ Nurse Injector, Emily Taylor, provides Botox at a discounted rate for all attendees. Patients will be treated in a completely safe environment that includes curbside check-in, designated entrance, and exit, private and sanitized treatment rooms, touch-less payment. A “goodie bag” that includes an appropriate DIY happy-hour spirit to enjoy at home, will be given to all attendees upon departure from the spacious and modern facility. At all times, patients and staff will observe all CDC guidelines regarding COVID Safe practices.

“We are always looking for ways to improve patient experience and patient education. The first ever ‘COVID Safe’ Botox Happy Hour is a one-of-a-kind concept that will help us achieve these two goals,” says Charlotte Lowe, Austin-Weston’s very own Patient Experience Director. “This is going to be a fun and safe event for both our patients and our staff. After all, we all deserve a break from the recent pandemic shut-downs and the limitations placed on gatherings.”

Austin-Weston, The Center for Cosmetic Surgery is a Washington DC Metro area premier cosmetic surgery practice with a reputation for life-changing patient transformations and state-of-the-art care. Three board-certified plastic surgeons have over 75 years combined experience and voted “Top Doctors” and “Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice” in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. Each doctor specializes purely in cosmetic surgery. Austin-Weston is known for having specialist doctors in facial, breast and body surgery with all procedures performed in a private, non-hospital-based facility complete with five accredited operating suites and an overnight recovery area. The facility is a step above the local standard, and the surgeons at Austin-Weston strive to be the best in the country.

Nurse Injector/Nurse Practitioner Emily Taylor (@Ginjector) is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She received both her BSN and BS in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Marymount University where she was accepted into The National Honors Society for the Biological Sciences. She then received her MSN from George Mason University. She brings with her nearly ten years of bedside nursing experience specializing in highly invasive procedures and Neuro ICU. She has worked in primary care as a nurse practitioner with an emphasis on wellness, weight loss, and preventive medicine. She specializes in non-invasive aesthetic medicine. At Austin-Weston, Emily offers aesthetic treatments such as Botox, fillers, thread-lifts, and non-invasive fat melting technologies.

New patients can reserve a very specific appointment time for the First Ever “COVID Safe” Botox Happy Hour by calling the office of The Austin-Weston Center at 703-893-6168.

Contact: Charlotte Lowe, 571-323-0557, Lowe@austin-weston.com.com

*Nurse Practitioner, Emily Taylor and Patient Experience Director, Charlotte Lowe are available for on-camera, in-person and virtual interviews – contact for specific availability

