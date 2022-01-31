The First Kia Carens, rolled out from Anantapur Plant

x

CHENNAI: January 31, 2022 – Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today rolled out the first customer car of the three-row recreational vehicle, the Kia Carens, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens is the latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering from the company, which combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one to make it a compelling value proposition and the best choice for modern Indian families. Furthermore, the Kia Carens is all set to create and define a new segment of its own. The Kia Carens has been tested for across multiple terrains and simulated conditions before the company has announced the mass production of the car. The Kia Carens will be manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries. Following the world premiere in December, the Kia Carens will be officially launched in February 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.”

The Kia Carens come in petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. The car also comes equipped with a host of features such as the next-generation Kia Connect app with 66 connected features, flexible seating options, features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, the Rear Door Spot Lamp, and the Bottle and Gadget Holder in the third row. The vehicle also offers generous space in the third row, making it a complete family car. The Kia Carens come equipped with the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package as standard across all trims, including 6 airbags ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist, DBC to name a few, making it one of the safest vehicles on Indian roads.

x

Kia India has opened the pre-bookings for prospective customers on 14th January 2022. Interested customers can book their vehicle of choice through the Kia India official website www.kia.com/in and via any of the authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of INR 25,000. The Kia Carens have already received an overwhelming response from the market within the first 24 hours, registering 7,738 bookings.