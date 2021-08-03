Do you all know what love in the air means? The answer is sitting on the top of the city, Holding and sipping a glass of chilled beer. The Flying Dutchman launches the biggest Micro – brewery in Noida, Sector – 63 . A perfect place for that group party with your girl gang or a brunch date with your partner. TFD is the perfect destination if you want a night full of heavy duty dancing. It’s now time to get sloshed in the ocean of brewery.

‘The Flying Dutchman – Noida’ from the best theme interior designers, Futomic Group is a masterpiece that has stunning interiors that resembles a pirate ship in every sense. The team of interior designers of Futomic Group has taken care of every single detail while designing the aesthetics of the Pirate Themed Café & Brewery . From far-off, the café & brewery resembles a part of a ship emerging out of the wall.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Sharma, Director, Futomic Group said “India has a huge scope for uniquely themed FnB outlets and Futomic is dedicated to introduce many more such cafes in coming years.”

This outlet is spread over an area of 12,000 sq. ft. which makes it the most luxurious outlet in town. It is in the shape of a ship with the wall of skulls outside which speaks volumes of the theme in the interiors.

The entire place is made out of polished wood which gives the exterior and the interior ambiance a superb vibe for all the party animals! There is a huge open air bar which has boats aligned vertically together for bottle storage and illuminated skulls in front. The whole ambience is spooky with the inculcation of pirate murals, giant steering wheels, portholes, chandeliers of lanterns and rope latticework.

Lavishing furniture with incandescent lighting and feel the magnificent aura of the place and delight your souls with delicious Indo fusion and modern continental hearty meals. Their fresh brewed beer and booze will definitely charge your mind and the lip-smacking meals will definitely satisfy your hunger pangs.

So what are you waiting for? Prep your self up with the biggest launch of this year – The Flying Dutchman