The fourth edition of SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2022: Throwing light on the Indian broadcasting and digital industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2022, an initiative of Adgully, was held over two days in Mumbai (November 17-18 2022). After two years of being held virtually, this year’s event was a hybrid one, held over two days. While the virtual event, on day one, covered the broadcast industry, day two, held in JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai, covered the digital entertainment industry, comprising OTT, connected TV, as well as the film industry.

Held with the theme of ‘Small Screen, Big Audience’, SCREENXX 2022 was known for providing a remarkable platform with panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote addresses by industry stakeholders.

Day one covered the broadcast industry with prominent industry stakeholders and leaders delving deep into the wide array of topics. The discussion on the television rating system saw enriching insights and debates with delegates discussing the various aspects plaguing the industry. Chaired by Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder, and Chairman, of RD&X Network, the speakers included: Shashi Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, of IPG Mediabrands India, and Chairman, of BARC India; Avinash Pandey, CEO, of ABP Network and NBDA president; Rajiv Dubey, Head Of Media, Dabur India; Joy Chakraborty, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation; and Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital.

The other topics covered included the future of TV to rise in regional TV viewership and the state of kids’ entertainment in India today.

Day 2 covered the OTT industry in detail, along with the burgeoning creator ecosystem in the country, with brain-stimulating panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote addresses by industry stakeholders. The day-long event featured several well-known faces from the entertainment industry. The winners of the SCREENXX Awards 2022 were announced amid loud cheers from the stars of multi-screens.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil gave a keynote address on the changing entertainment landscape over the last forty years. Drawing from his decades of rich experience in the entertainment industry, the actor dwelt at length on how technology has changed the face of Indian cinema. A special red carpet event preceded the award ceremony, which was attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment world amid loud cheers.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn won the award for best actor in Hindi Web Originals (Jury’s Choice) for his maiden foray into the OTT space – ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The best actor in Hindi Web Originals (Critics’ Choice) Award went to Vishnu Kauhsal for the series ‘Feels Like Home. Jitender Kumar walked away with the Award for Best Actor in Hindi Web Originals (Viewers’ Choice).

There were two Gold winners in the Youth Icon of the Year category – Rakul Preet Singh (Female) and Prateek Gandhi (Male).

Some of the celebrities who graced SCREENXX 2022 were: actors Dia Mirza, Pratik Gandhi, Rakul Preet Singh, Aahana Kumra, SJ Suryah, Shiv Pandit, Taher Shabbir, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Karanvir Bohra, Mukul Chadda, Anupriya Goenka, Apoorva Arora, writer-director Andrew Louis, writer-director-actor Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and director Nikul Desai.