The Fun League At Orion Mall Brings You Non-Stop Entertainment With Cartoon Network’s Redraw Your World

Orion Malls has been adding a dash of fun and a splash of entertainment every summer by organizing the Fun League – an exciting event that attracts a diverse set of shoppers and fun-lovers, including grown-ups and kids. Keeping up with the tradition of entertaining Bangalore, Orion Malls is all set to make this year’s Fun League truly memorable by bringing to life some of the most iconic characters from Cartoon Network, with its new brand campaign ‘Redraw your World’.

The exciting event, a must-visit for those in pursuit of non-stop fun and entrainment during the summer vacation, is being organized from 9th – 24th of April at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Orion Avenue Mall in Cooke Town, and Orion Uptown Mall at Whitefield-Hoskote crossing. Fun League will be filled with games galore, entertainment, fun activities, surprises, and a lot more that will raise the bar a few notches higher. Kids and families will get to interact with some of the coolest Cartoon Network characters including the iconic cat and mouse duo Tom & Jerry, the coolest superhero in town Ekans, and his sister Kiara from the popular show ‘Ekans- Ek Se Badhkar Snake’, the adventurous Scooby, and the alien-fighting super kid Ben from ‘Ben 10’.