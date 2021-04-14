The Future of Both Gaming and Gambling Industry Are Closely Related

Both gaming and gambling industries have exponentially grown over the last few years and they are far from over with getting better and evolving. On a global scale, the gaming industry is now valued at over 162 billion USD and the gambling industry is at over 465.76 billion USD.

The thing about the gaming and gambling industries is that both can only advance with the help of technology. This is why the future of both industries is always closely linked together. This is especially the case when it comes to online gaming and gambling.

Nowadays, people don’t need a gaming console or a computer to be able to game and gamble online. Whether they want to play Call of Duty or a Teen Patti Online Casino Game, they can easily do so with a compact mobile device or a smartphone.

Mobile Technology

Both the gaming and gambling-related businesses are now giving more attention to the mobile market. The global mobile market is estimated to be valued at around 65 billion USD in 2019 and this number will only continue to grow in the coming years.

According to Data Report, there are already over 5.20 billion unique mobile phone users worldwide. Statista reported that the number of mobile internet users is already over 4.32 billion and over half of this number are mobile gamers.

It just makes a lot of sense for gaming and gambling companies to work on their products and services that they can offer to the mobile market. The mobile market is already huge as it is and it’s not yet done growing. This is why many suggest and believe that mobile is the future of both gaming and gambling segments.

More people are expected to be mobile gamers in the coming years and this is because of how far mobile tech has come. It was just hard to imagine that mobile phones or smartphones will be able to do the things they could do today during the 80s and even 90s when the internet was just becoming more available to the public.

Today’s smartphones are mini-computers and gaming consoles with multiple functionalities and it’s not hard to understand why people would rather spend money on this than an actual computer setup or a gaming console.

Today, games that people can play on a mobile device are already console-like. Popular game titles that used to only be available for PC and gaming consoles are getting more mobile players. Big game franchises like The Sim, Call of Duty, League of Legends, FIFA, and many more now have games for mobile device users.

When it comes to online gambling, it has also started on computers. The first online casino went live in the 90s and for a long time, people can only access gambling websites with a computer. When smartphones became popular, that was when people were able to gamble with their mobile browsers.

However, things didn’t stop there for the online gambling sector. In the early days of mobile internet, it was enough that online casinos are mobile browser-friendly. Today, it’s becoming more apparent that online gamblers prefer the use of mobile apps.

The biggest gambling companies like 22Bet, William Hill, Bet365, and many more now have native apps that people can download with their iOS or Android devices. Many now prefer downloading apps because it’s simply more convenient and easier to navigate. It’s much simpler to use as opposed to using a mobile browser to log in to one’s gambling account.

Powerful smartphones allow people to play any game they want. Back then, gamblers can only participate in live dealer games if they are using a computer or a laptop. Today, however, even mobile players can join live tables for casino games like roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat, and many more. Even live sports betting is made easier and possible because of smartphones and betting apps.

The Future of Both Segments

This year, we will see more gaming and gambling apps to be released. Many factors also help the popularity of mobile gaming and gambling. One factor is faster and more stable mobile internet connection is becoming more available worldwide.

5G internet connection is not yet available everywhere, but countries are starting to roll it out. India reported that 2021 will be the year that 5G will finally set foot in the country. What’s great about this is that 5G will help improve the overall gaming and gambling experience of the mobile users out there.