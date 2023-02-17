The Garage Sale – India’s first-of-its-kind festival of Sustainable Design, Art & Decor comes to Pune

Kalapentry is organizing India’s first, one-of-its-kind Festival of Sustainable Design, Furniture, and Home Decor – The Garage Sale at Balewadi, Pune from February 24th-26th, 2023. The 3-day festival will showcase designers, and leading furniture and home decor brands from all over the country that are working in sustainable and eco-friendly spaces.

People will be able to shop at the Furniture & Design Market for furniture, decor items, vintage products, furnishings, art & more. There would also be Live Workshops on all 3 days, on Pottery, Furniture making, Metalwork, Linoleum Printing, Live Art, Calligraphy, and more, along with The Design Conference on Days 2 & 3. There would be Art Installations, Auction, Food & Music all day.

The Design Conference will host Industry Leaders and Experts sharing their insights on various topics around Sustainable Design, Art & Architecture, the Future of Design, and the Art of Refurbishing. Along with this, one can also experience an Auction Drive and immerse themselves in the creative and fun environment along with opportunities to learn and share about Art, Design & Decor.

Come, indulge in a unique & highly curated event in the space of Sustainable Furniture and Design, and enjoy an extremely creative festival-like atmosphere all over the weekend.

When: February 24th to 26th, 2023

Where: Sports Ground, Opposite Balewadi Highstreet, Pune

Timing: 11 AM to 10 PM

Price: Starts at INR 100