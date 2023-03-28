The Golden Grain: Celebrating Millets by Rakesh Raghunathan & Wild Garden Cafe from March 31st to April 9th, 2023

Food Historian and Raconteur Rakesh Raghunathan & Wild Garden Cafe present ‘The Golden Grain: Celebrating Millets’ Pop up between 10 am to 11 pm from March 31st to April 9th, 2023 at Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai – 600014.

Millets have been an important food source for many cultures around the world. They are incredibly nutritious and provide essential vitamins, minerals, proteins and other nutrients to our bodies.

Celebrating millet helps to connect us with the past while also acknowledging the importance of traditional foods in sustaining health. Millets are among the oldest grains cultivated by indigenous communities and were once part of their staple diet and of many cultures globally.

Eating millets can provide a connection to ancestral traditions, encouraging us to appreciate our heritage and the importance of healthy eating. In addition, millets are a sustainable and environmentally friendly crop that requires minimal water and is known to help with soil retention.

Celebrating millets helps to bring attention to the many benefits of consuming them on an individual and global scale.

Rakesh Raghunathan is a South Indian culinary ambassador, whose vision is to showcase the rich heritage of regional cuisines to audiences across the world. He brings a unique perspective and experience of south Indian cuisine, while also seeking to turn the spotlight on the custodians of these traditional knowledge systems. A food raconteur, armed with a wealth of anecdotal history, and a deep insight into socio-cultural practices, Rakesh has taken food to the realm of the performative. His travels across the world and South India’s towns and villages have led him to discover a vast repertoire of indigenous food and a whole body of culinary knowledge and practices in India. His food curation is thus inspired by unique culinary flavors and his presentations offer a multi-sensorial and aesthetic experience, with an element of romance and drama thrown in, as he draws his audiences into a space where food and art converge seamlessly.

His travels are now documented in the form of popular television shows such as Highway Dreams and 100% South Indian for Zee Zest and Super Samayal for Sun TV. He has also hosted ‘Dakshin Diaries’, on Living Foodz as well as Sutralam Suvaikalam for News7 Tamil channels.