The Golden Rule for Dewy Makeup

By Monica B

Monica B, an Eminent makeup artist shares her tips.

Golden rule for dewy makeup is hydration-internally, as well as externally Constant hydration, is a must. Your skin and body need hydration all the time.

Keep your body hydrated by taking lots of fluids otherwise your makeup and your skin will look dry and flaky. Get sufficient sleep and follow a healthy lifestyle.

Keep your skin hydrated by using a good-quality moisturiser or face oil. Follow CTM routine (cleanser + toner + moisturiser) twice daily without any fail. Add vitamin c serum in your skincare routine for that extra glow. Exfoliate gently twice a week to get rid of dead skin cells( if it suits you ). However, you can skip it if you have sensitive skin.

Use a good sunscreen before stepping out. Remember the goal is to make your skin look natural, healthy and dewy, not greasy. Invest in good quality makeup and skin care. Prep your skin before starting makeup. (CTM)

Use a face oil instead of moisturiser to achieve that dewy look. You can also add a few drops of face oil in your foundation to get that radiant look Apply illuminating or hydrating primer for smooth finish. It will help your makeup look radiant and help it last longer as well.

Apply foundation using a beauty blender. Make sure to take a little product and blend it well. Use a bit of concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes if any. Use cream based concealer and blusher. Dab blush on the apples of your cheeks. Blend it upwards towards your temples with fingers or a beauty blender.

Most important part of dewy makeup is Highlighter. Apply liquid highlighter to the high points of your face. Dab it very lightly. Don’t overdo it. Apply a good gloss to go with the dewy makeup. You can also use a clear lip gloss.

About the Writer: Monica B

Enterprising, Confident, Passionate and Skillful

Monica was young when she made the choice of not letting life pass her by just like that. Instead she wanted to figure out what is that one thing she is cut out for; a destiny which would render meaning to her journey. After being born and brought up in South Delhi, Monica, before becoming the eminent makeup artist that she is, tried her hand at a number of things.

In her incessant quest for her passion, Monica ended up being an air hostess, owner of a fashion studio, exporter and yoga instructor at different points of time. With her inner calling was skincare and beauty, she ended up being inspired by London Fashion and Makeup. As venturing and enterprising as she has been, Monica didn’t take much time before deciding to acquire skills from the best possible places: London College of Beauty Therapy (2019), London Makeup School (2019) and Mama (2018).

Ever since then, her aim has been to help women celebrate and rejoice themselves in their own body and skin. Monica has a confident belief that every woman is beautiful in her own unique ways. Further she leaves no stone unturned to make every woman believe that about herself!