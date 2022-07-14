The Gourmet Shop @ The Orchid Mumbai Organizes Chocolate Festival

The Gourmet Shop at The Orchid Mumbai has curated the chocolate festival with a wide assortment of all chocolate. Guests can taste mouthwatering creations crafted by in-house chocolatiers and pastry chefs. The festival’s central theme is ‘One Bite Is Not Enough’, which will be held from July 14th, 2022 to July 30th, 2022.

Chocolate lovers can indulge in various delectable delights including chocolate butterscotch bonbons, chunky chocolate truffle, chunky chocolate & butterscotch truffle, chocolate coconut bonbons, chocolate mendicants, and chocolate butterscotch bark among others. Besides its great taste, the festival also offers chocolates that also have many health benefits.

Come, indulge yourself in the sweet goodness of chocolate that ought to melt in your mouth!

Date: July 14th to July 30th 2022

Venue: Gourmet Shop, The Orchid Mumbai

Contact No: +91 84229 28021 / 022 – 26164000