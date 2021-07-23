‘The government has used this pandemic situation as an opportunity for privatization to be perused quickly’: Com. Amarjeet Kaur

All India Bank Employees’ Association invited Com. Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, All India trade Union Congress to add a new perspective to the ongoing national seminar on the vibrant bank for vibrant India.

The speaker highlighted the need to understand the strengths and the weaknesses to be able to explore solutions and opportunities. He further explained the need to include the younger generation in the campaign against the privatisation and betterment of the sector.

The lecture shared that AIBEA represents the middle class union. Workforce is 54cr, out of this only 4cr workers are government, center, state and public sector unit. 8 -9cr is in the registered industries from bigger up to middle level. The government is doing absolutely opposite of what they had initially committed.

Com. Amarjeet pointed the ill conduct of the government saying, “the government has used this pandemic situation as an opportunity for privatization to be perused quickly, considering the labor loss etc. It is said that more than 5cr of children will get into child labor by the end of the year, because people cannot cope up with this digital class, people are losing jobs.”

The speaker concluded stating, “the democratic movements are asking for democratic spaces. The government is misusing all laws just to shut down the opposition. AIBEA needs to put efforts to change all these situations.”

With the current ongoing seminar series by AIBEA there has been major unravelling on the underlying challenges in the country. The association is looking forward to engage with youngsters to further fuel the mission against privatisation.