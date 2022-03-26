The graduates of DBIT College bag top ranks in University Exams

The College since its inception in 2001 has been in the forefront of offering best Technical Education in the city. It has consistently been able to garner University Ranks almost each year.

Two students of Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Bangalore recently secured top ranks in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Examinations. Jeevitha S (1DB17TE011) bagged 3rd Rank and S Gowthami (1DB17TE011) grabbed 6th Rank from the Department of Telecommunication Engineering.

Jeevitha S hailing from Bangalore is the first graduate in the family and owes the achievement to her Parents & Professors. Her consistent performance and distinction results each semester enabled her to achieve this feat. Her CGPA stands at 9.24.

S Gowthami hails from Kolar and credits the rank to her joint family. Her CGPA is 9.11 “My interest in studies is purely driven by my love towards learning. I’m blessed with the best of teachers who taught us in such a way that I could relate to the subjects” says Gowthami. She acknowledges that her stay in the college hostel served as a launchpad for her achievement. She had also been recognised as the “Outstanding student” by the school for her illustrious academic performance.

Apart from being the toppers, the two students were also active in volunteering the forum activities of the department

The Honorable President of Don Bosco Group of Institutions Shri B Bylappa, the Executive Director – Shri Manjunath B, the Secretary Shri Raghav Bylappa congratulated the rank holders for their achievements and bringing laurels to Don Bosco Institute of Technology.

The Principal Dr. Hemadri Naidu T, the HODs and all staff of the institute have wished the best to their future endeavors