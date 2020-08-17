The Grand Arista residents celebrate Independence Day with vigour

Noida, August 17, 2020: The Grand Arista, Sector 168, Noida has been known to celebrate each occasion with loads of enthusiasm and festive zest. The residents in a similar fashion participated joyously in the Independence Day celebrations arranged by the Sunworld Group. The event was conducted with complete safety and precautionary measures, abiding by the social distancing. Residents hoisted the National Flag amid the patriotic music and dance performances.

Corona safety guidelines were announced as a mandatory requisite and the efforts of residents in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene were also appreciated. Sunworld Group has always been encouraging to conduct such society events as they are a symbol of unity in diversity, and in case of 15th August, it also upholds nationalistic sentiment. Moreover, such events also help the members in socializing.An important day like our Independence Day gets participation from all age groups making it delightful for all the residing families.

Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, Promoter, Sunworld Group present in the event said, “We try our best in organizing such events, it not only energizes the residents but also make the atmosphere peaceful and pleasant. The support from our residents drives us to do something better every year. Even in the times of a pandemic, we did not give up on their enthusiastic spirits and went ahead with our celebration with due precautions.”