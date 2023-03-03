The grand event of News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023 witnessed a stunning line-up of celebrities

03rd March 2023: News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023 is all set to be telecasted on CNN News18 on 4th March at 9:30 pm and on News18 India at 10 pm. The starry event witnessed industry’s biggest names like Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee amongst other prominent faces who were spotted at the award ceremony.

The newly-wed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stole the spotlight with their love and chemistry, by addressing each other during their respective speeches. While Sidharth Malhotra received the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for his portrayal in ‘Shershaah’, Kiara Advani took home the much-coveted Star of the Year award for her remarkable performances in films like ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. After Sid stepped onto the platform to congratulate his wife, Kiara, no one could take their eyes away from the duo.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Atika Farooqui. Some of the prominent celebrities who won the various titles were Best Actress- Kriti Sanon for Mimi, Best Director- Ayan Mukherjee for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Best Supporting Actor- Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo, Best Supporting Actress- Neha Dhupia for A Thursday, Best Performance In A Negative Role- Divya Dutta for Dhaakad, Extraordinary Performance of the Year- Anupam Kher, Best Actor (Web Series)- Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2, Best Actress (Web Series)- Huma Qureshi for Maharani, Best Actor (Jury)- Rajkummar Rao for Monica, O My Darling, Best Actress (Jury)- Vidya Balan for Jalsa, Breakthrough Performance of the Year- Bhumi Pednekar amongst others winning big this year.

Commenting on the awards ceremony, Mr Puneet Singhvi – CEO & President – Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18, said “Network18 has always been at the forefront of creating one-of-a-kind programmes to honour our country’s diverse array of talent. One such endeavour was the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023, which honoured the creativity of outstanding talent in the Hindi film and OTT industry. It was a pleasure to host and celebrate these extraordinary talents.”

Ameya Bhise, Editor, News18.com, said “With the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023, we scaled up our initiatives aimed at promoting the ingenuity that defines the Hindi film industry and the world of web series, and to honour the creators who bring these stories to life. We congratulate all the awardees of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023. It was a pleasure to witness all the creativity and talent on one stage and we are sure our viewers, too, will be in for a delightful experience soon with the telecast of the event on TV.”

Viewers can catch the grand event on CNN News18 on 4th March, 9:30 pm and on News18 India at 10 pm.