The Grand Finale of TiE Young Entrepreneurs(TYE) 2021 held

Hyderabad……The Grand Finale of TiE Young Entrepreneurs 2021 held virtually on Sunday evening.

Recruiteen team emerged as the winner of the competition. Their business plan, a platform that allows primarily senior citizens in a need or desire to learn new skills or improve them with a teacher as adjudged as the best pitch by the jury who comprised of Sarada Jayakrishnan, DGM, Terumo Penpol Pvt Ltd; Isaac Raajlunar, MD of India Senior VP Engineering at Open Text and Sreedevi Devi Reddy, VP Startup Ecosystem, xelpmoc design & tech.

The team comprises of Pradhyumn Varma, The Future Kids School; Aashi Agarwal, Chirec; Zeanne Maria Martins, Potdar Intl School; Charvi Toklas, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan ARR School and Atharv Tapadia, Future Kids School. It was mentored by Dr Balaji Bhyravbhatla.

ProTeens team for their Business Plan got runner up prize.

ProTeens bagged Best Elevator Pitch Prize.

Four teams—Alohadrones; FarmersConnect; ProTeens and RecruiTeens short listed for the grand final and competed for the top honours.

Each of the teams was given one-minute elevator pitch and ten minutes video presentation followed by jury question and answers sessions.

The parameters used to select winners include Business problem and strength of solution; Customer surveys and solution validation; Execution, Demonstration and Iterations; Business Plan and Financial Acumen; Team words, Coordination, presentation and question and answers handling and preparedness to answer questions.

TYE (TiE Young entrepreneurs) is a TiE Global initiative dedicated to chapters integrating classroom sessions, mentoring and business plan competition aimed at High School students (grades 9-12 or equivalent college students are allowed). TYE is designed to teach high school students entrepreneurship and leadership skills. The TYE program is designed for a 16 week period, which includes classroom instruction, design thinking workshops, mentoring support for business plan development, and culminates with business plan competition.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs 2021 was organised by TiE Hyderabad in partnership with EThames College of Business. Speaking of partnership Mr Kali Prasad G, Chairman of Ethames College of Business and Past President of TiE Hyderabad quoted the launch of ECombinator where students with business plans can get mentorship and support and student of TiE Young Entrepreneurs are directly benefitted.

Addressing the participants Mr Manohar Reddy, TiE Hyderabad Chapter President said, the quality of business plan ideas, pitches and participants confidence is increasing each passing year over the past 12 editions he said. Referring to the recently TiE Sustainability Summit, he told participants to keep watch on ‘Sustainability’, ’17 SDGs(Sustainable Development Goals’), they are our future and opportunities.

The winners get eligibility to Participate in a similar global competition.

The TYE is aimed at fostering entrepreneurship among future generations. It is an endeavour to sow seeds of entrepreneurship at an early stage to be groomed as job creators rather than job seekers. It will also instil confidence to lead in a global environment