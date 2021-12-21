The Grand Local Sale: LoveLocal’s Gwalior-based retailer wins a car during ‘The Grand Local Sale’ campaign

LoveLocal, India’s leading hyper-local e-commerce platform empowering local retailers, recently launched “The Grand Local Sale” campaign for their local shoppers and retailers. So far, the brand has witnessed 4 lac+ transactions on its platform while running this campaign, out of which there are 2 bumper prize winners. LoveLocal’s Gwalior-based retailer has won a car, and a Delhi-based retailer has won a scooter in The Grand Local Sale. The brand has also distributed rewards such as gold and silver coins to lucky winners every day across India.

Speaking on the announcement, Akanksha Hazari, Founder and CEO of LoveLocal, said, “With ‘The Grand Local Sale’ consumers enjoyed the big, festive season that is Diwali, but through the Local Shops; the same shops that have provided them incredible service for years. Our local retail partners were empowered during a season that’s historically been overrun by a handful of e-commerce players. This has always been our mission to level the playing field for local retail.”

“I would like to thank all our local retail partners for always providing an amazing experience to our shoppers, and I heartily appreciate Indian shoppers who turned to their local shops this festive season, making it one of the biggest for our Indian retailers; indeed, it was Happy Diwali for all,”. Akanksha added.

Since the launch of The Grand Local Sale, LoveLocal has witnessed a growth of 27% in its user base, whereas the retailers on the platform have recorded a surge of 37% in orders during this campaign as compared to orders in a year. During the campaign, the platform has sold more than 14.7 lac products, including 15,000 unique products. The top-selling products were sweets and ghee with a 200 percent and 900 per cent increase in sales respectively.

Launched in January 2020, LoveLocal is revolutionizing how India shops by empowering local retailers and digitizing the $1.1 trillion unorganized retail market. LoveLocal has grown 40x since inception and currently serves over 35+ cities and 1300+ pin codes across India. In just 18 months, LoveLocal has signed up more than 100,000 retailers and fulfilled more than 1 million orders. It continues to grow rapidly at 35%+ month on month. LoveLocal has India’s largest online catalogue of daily essential items, with 55,000 products sold across 145 categories. The brand has recently raised $18mn or INR 143 crores in a Pre-Series B investment round that features some of the most prominent investors and founders globally.