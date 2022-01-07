The Great Eastern Home brings Art Deco design into your home

x

Art Deco is a beautiful style that countless homeowners are using to bring a historical time into their contemporary homes. The Art Deco style characterized by geometric, linear, and angular forms with striking shades of pastel and bold colours have an enduring appeal and is well suited for our times. The ethos of Art Deco which is about embracing the new technologies without compromising on opulence and grandeur rings true again for our times!

The Art Deco style is all about making a big statement in interior decorating and architecture. Many original pieces from around the world can be found at The Great Eastern Home, including seats, desks, card tables, cabinets, and so on. Italy, Burma, India, France, and other countries are represented.

If you love Art Deco and want to surround yourself with a piece or two from the period, The Great Eastern Home is the place to be.

