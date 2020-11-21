The Great Indian Wedding Race for ‘’brides to be’’ by ESPOUSAL – ZEROIN kicks-off by announcing winners of season 1

If there is anything that can bring waves of celebrations and happiness in India, it’s “weddings”. ZEROIN, a 29-year-old event management company in Bangalore, with a new brand – ESPOUSAL has brought forward “The Great Indian Wedding Race” for brides-to-be. The social media popularity competition allows every interested candidate to participate in this contest and win a free honeymoon package. With crowning the first winner of season 1 – Advika Sivam, the competition has taken social media by storm and has become the new buzz all around.

The Great Indian Wedding Race is a contest featuring 5 seasons where one lucky bride will win an all-inclusive 3 Days & 2 Nights honeymoon destination at the end of each season! The winner will be based on the best and the most creative bridal profile sent to us through social media handles. There are 5 seasons in total – Season 1 (1st Oct 2020 to 31st Oct 2020), Season 2 (1st Nov 2020 to 30th Nov 2020), Season 3 (1st Dec 2020 to 31st Dec 2020), Season 4 (1st Jan 2021 to 31st Jan 2021), and Season 5 (1st Feb 2021 to 28th Feb 2021).

Couples interested in participating need to submit their bridal profile, which would be posted on the Instagram Page of ESPOUSAL. The Picture that gets the maximum number of likes and comments would be the winning couple. The 5 – season competition ends with declaring the bumper prize which is an all-paid-for wedding for 30 people including 15 rooms, meals, decor, sound, light, and a wedding to be remembered for life.

Kicking-off the competition by announcing the winner of season 1, Mr. MahendraGangadharan – Co-Founder, ESPOUSAL says, “Marriages are made in heaven and if we don’t make it a memorable one, we aren’t putting all our efforts, emotions, and love into it. The coronavirus threat is making them tough to execute but we are determined to revive the lost enthusiasm and celebratory mood that Indian weddings are famous for. The Great Indian Wedding Race featuring 5 seasons is helping the brides-to-be realize their dream weddings and honeymoons. I am sure that our efforts will not only woo the audience but will get LOVE back in the air. I congratulate the season – 1 winner and wish luck to all participants for coming seasons and the bumper prize.”

The winners of season 1, Advika Sivam and Arjun Shyam marks their statement with smiles and love, “We haven’t travelled internationally. And Thailand has always been a dream destination! When Advika signed up for TGI Wedding Race, we didn’t think it would actually work out. But we ended up winning and now we can’t wait to go! I am very happy we came across this amazing contest.”