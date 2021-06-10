The Growth In Indian Builder Market Vs The Global Market

Kich befittingly lives by the maxim, “Steel for life”. The company has received a national award for extending the best quality services. Commencing from a very humble beginning, Kich became one of the leading companies in its expertise, owing to the impeccable quality of goods and services that it offers. Kich has always been renowned to fulfil the global parameters. Coupled with stunning aesthetics, functionality and durability, one can’t simply get bored of their designs. Their contribution to the hardware industry has been unparalleled. The brand has a vast network that is spread across different continents, such as Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Whether one is on the lookout for urban bathroom accessories, hardware products, glass fittings, or is simply looking forward to railing systems, every hardware product is given acute detail and attention here. The company stays true to its values. It believes in delivering work of excellence with originality, authenticity, talent and creativity. The brand ensures proper utilisation of talent and creativity, thus emerging with a product that the masses simply can’t refuse.

The Indian market is very lucrative, if we talk about the builder industry. It is set to soar higher and higher by the day. The statistics have only been promising in recent times. If one has to talk about the situation domestically, the Indian construction industry is poised to be the world’s third-largest by 2025. This just shows the degree at which the industry is growing. The Indian construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. One should know that nearly 9% of India’s GDP is spent on infrastructure services. However, driven by the outbreak of the virus, the building construction industry in India is expected to record a period of negative/low growth over the next 8 quarters.

Now the global builder market is operating at an unprecedented scale. According to the statistics, the global builder hardware market is looking forward to gaining an unprecedented value of USD 55,795.8 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. This global market is expected to be driven by some factors, such as the surge in the growth of the construction industry, the rise in the demand for even better security and an increase in the demand for hardware products and furniture. However, there is one aspect that could seriously hamper the market growth during the forecasted period, and that is fluctuating raw material. As far as the distribution of expertise across the continents is concerned, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leader in the builder hardware market, followed by North America. India, China and Japan are the countries that are dominating the builder hardware market in the Asia-Pacific. Hence, the global builder hardware market is expected to reach USD 55,795.8 Million with a CAGR of over 4.88% by the end of the forecast period.