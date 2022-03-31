The heart and craft of diamonds: Suraj Popley, Founder of Popley Eternal

A symbol of promise, steadfast love, and loyalty diamonds are a woman’s dearest treasure trove. Adorned right from the iconic age of Marilyn Monroe’s music ‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ to the new age aesthetic being Meghan Faux’s ‘Almond-shaped thorn ring.’ These precious gemstones are unforgettable, hence passed on as heirlooms to signify the testament of one’s life. However, searching for opulent and timeless jewellery can be overwhelming as every cut and design is unique.

With that being said diamond is considered to be an invincible gem hence, acquiring the best quality will serve your luxe and versatile taste. To cater to this exigency, Popley Eternal- a house of brilliant and pure jewellery, brings to you its fine quality and designer jewellery. The brand shines just like its beautifully crafted diamonds, as one of the largest stockists of quality diamonds. The legacy of Popley has been taken forward by Mr. Suraj Popley, hence, this jewellery house has been bustling with superior designs and time-tested brilliance.

Suraj Popley believes that “Since jewellery has the finest craftsmanship and whimsical designs, it will never lose its charm. It is an asset that people will always invest in, and it’s handed down from one generation to the next, which is why Popley strives to take you towards that good investment personally, accompanied with exceptional quality.”

