The hero who refused to let his physical disability hinder his success

Vipin Jain’s story became an inspiration for many, demonstrating that disability does not have to be an obstacle to success.

Even after struggling to walk on his feet for 20 years, Vipin never gave up on his dreams.

Real heroes are those who dare to fight all the challenges life throws at them and never let their difficulties stop them from achieving their goals. Vipin Jain is a shining (living) example of someone who didn’t let any challenges stop him from reaching his goals. His courage and determination have been an inspiration to many, embodying what it means to be a true hero.

Despite difficulties in walking due to childhood polio attack, Vipin Jain’s passion and courage enabled him to become the founding partner of a multi-locational CA firm with a team of over 50+ people in places such as Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Pune, Limdi (Gujarat), Indore, and the USA. In 2003, he founded M/S Manoj Vipin & Co. under the leadership of his elder brother, CA. Manoj Jain.

Vipin was born into a humble family on December 18, 1975, in Limdi, a small village located in Dahod District of Gujarat. However, eight months after his birth, his family was shocked to learn that he would be unable to walk due to poliomyelitis in the lower part of his waist. After many years of struggle, Vipin was given new courage to walk at the age of twelve, when the Lions Club provided him with a tricycle. Despite facing numerous challenges for 20 years, he was determined to take back control of his life. Fortunately, in 1994, Dr. Prakash Bangani, a prominent orthopedic surgeon from Indore, performed multiple corrective surgeries on his limbs, and Vipin never looked back. However, this was only the beginning, and the road ahead was not going to be easy. Talking about his journey, Vipin said, “My passion for living a life never let me look back.” (Vipin completed his graduation in B.Com and chartered Accountancy alongwith all these surgeries and rehabilitation ).

After graduating, Vipin chose to pursue his dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant and is now a flourishing C.A. After undergoing eight successful surgeries, he has regained the ability to carry out all his activities independently. Thanks to his perseverance and the support of his family, Vipin has overcome 80% disability with the use of calipers and Canadian crutches, standing tall as an example for all to follow. His progress is also attributed to the hard work of Dr. Bangani and the blessings from his acquaintances.

Vipin is an integral part of the Indore center of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, a Jaipur-based NGO, where he is serving as the Honorary Auditor and Advisor. This NGO provides free calipers and Jaipur Foot to the poor and handicapped. Additionally, he is a trustee of the Arihant Charitable Trust in Indore and part of the core management team of the Arihant Hospital & Research Centre, a 100-bed state-of-the-art multi speciality hospital run by the Arihant Charitable Trust.

Vipin, who has been living with a disability all his life, has continued to live an adventurous and passionate life. For the past 15 years, he’s been driving a modified car and traveling around the world – a testament to the fact that he always goes above and beyond his expectations. Despite his physical limitations, Vipin has achieved tremendous success in his career. As a Chartered Accountant, he is currently leading a large team spread across multiple locations and has been doing so for the last two decades.

Vipin is an avid adventurer who skydived from a staggering 14000 feet in Los Angeles back on June 24, 2018 – a testament to his daring spirit. He has been recognized with many awards, such as the Special Personality Award by the Lions Club Limdi, Divyang Ratn award by Kalgi foundation and Gujarat University, Umeed Ratna by Umeed foundation Jaipur, and Divyang Entrepreneur Award 2022 by CEDA Ahmedabad,. Vipin Jain has gone above and beyond what was expected of him, setting a great example for all to emulate. His accomplishments serve as an inspiration to all. His motto in life is Never Give up and Move on.