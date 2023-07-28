The Hidden Impact of Latency on E-commerce: How Slow Load Times Affect Checkout payment experience

As the attention span of customers shortens improving the payment experience is one of the top priorities of e-commerce businesses. As customers browse through countless websites searching for products, the speed at which page loads can make or break a sale. However, many e-commerce businesses underestimate the hidden impact of latency on their checkout process. Slow load times can have a significant effect, leading to lost customers, decreased revenue, and a diminished brand reputation.

5 ways latency may lead to business losses

Speed Matters

When it comes to online shopping, users expect instant results. Studies have shown that slow load times directly correlate with high bounce rates. Even a one-second delay in load time can result in a 7% decrease in conversions. Moreover, 79% of online shoppers who experience dissatisfaction with website performance are less likely to return for future purchases. Therefore, e-commerce businesses cannot afford to overlook the importance of optimizing their website’s loading speed.

Cart Abandonment Nightmare

As customers progress through the checkout process, any delays or disruptions can lead to frustration and ultimately result in cart abandonment. Slow load times during the crucial moments of checkout can make customers question the reliability of a website and cause them to abandon their purchase altogether. Research from Baymard Institute indicates that a staggering 69.57% of online shopping carts are abandoned before the purchase is completed. While multiple factors contribute to cart abandonment, if you manage to reduce latency during the checkout process you will undoubtedly see a drop in cart abandonment.

Revenue Slippage

Slow load times can severely affect the revenues of e-commerce companies. It is not only the immediate loss of sales when a user abandons their carts, but also the long-term damage on customer loyalty as well as future revenue potential. A case study by Amazon estimates that a mere 100-millisecond delay in page load time results in 1% decrease in sales. By extrapolating these numbers, it becomes evident that a two-second delay can effectively reduce revenue by 20%. For e-commerce businesses, this represents a significant loss of income that could have been prevented if they reduce latency issues.

Hidden Costs of a Slow Checkout

Aside from immediate revenue loss, a slow checkout process also incurs hidden costs for an e-commerce business. Increased customer support inquiries, higher fulfilment costs, and potential damage to brand reputation are all potential consequences of a poor user experience caused by latency. As dissatisfied customers reach out for support or vent their frustrations online, businesses may find themselves allocating additional resources to manage the fallout. Ultimately, this translates to higher expenses and decreased profitability.

How to solve the latency issue?

Recognizing the hidden impact of latency on e-commerce is the first step towards addressing the issue. E-commerce businesses should invest in measures to optimize load times and provide a seamless checkout experience for their customers. Implementing techniques such as content delivery networks (CDN), browser caching, and reducing unnecessary redirects can help significantly speed up page load times. Additionally, regularly monitoring website performance, conducting load testing, and investing in quality hosting services can help reduce latency issues and ensure a smooth e-commerce experience.

Conclusion

The impact of latency on e-commerce, payment experience and the customer experience, in general, cannot be overlooked. Slow load times during the checkout process have a hidden but significant effect on customer behaviour, revenue, and the overall success of an online business. By prioritizing website optimization and addressing latency issues, e-commerce businesses can create a seamless shopping experience, retain customers, and boost their bottom line.