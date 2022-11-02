The House of ZODIAC Presents Festive Dressing 2022

ZODIAC has built a reputation for being India’s finest clothing brand for men. Their Festive Dressing 2022 collection has an eclectic mix of smart formal, casual and super trendy festive shirts for you to celebrate in style.

Zodiac retails 3 premium, menswear brands, each clearly positioned to address a specific target consumer. ZODIAC, for the classic yet contemporary male; ZOD! Club Wear for the trendy, fashionable dresser and z3 Relaxed Luxury for those who choose sustainably- manufactured, eco- friendly casual wear. Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, trans-national that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, and distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, UK, Germany and USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian-inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold-certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores, 1200 multi–brand retailers and www.zodiaconline.com

From ZODIAC: Colourful dobby stripes made from Superfine 100% cotton in the CHIANTI collection. Rich festive darks in The BRUCIATO & MARZENO collection crafted from luxurious 2 Ply Mercerized cotton with an exceptional sheen & lustre to bring alive the colours & spirit of festivals.

From ZOD! Trendy, digitally printed shirts in 100% viscose fabric that give an excellent drape on the body when worn due to the fabric’s fall & fluidity. Digital printing gives excellent colour retention & great definition to the prints.

From z3 Relaxed Luxury: Go beyond eco-friendly firecrackers, diyas & rangoli with our sustainably manufactured festive collection with our “Eco-Friendly Trademark Vintage Wash” for a super-soft hand feel. Shirts in Stripes, Checks, Prints & Solids coupled with Polo T-Shirts in Winter hues to celebrate festivals and the environment.