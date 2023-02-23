The Iconic #DARK range now comes with Top of the Line enhancements

Bengaluru, February 2023: Following the blockbuster response received at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today, announced the arrival of its new league of #DARK** products. Enhancing its successful SUV range even further, this new series comprises of a more upmarket rendition of India’s no. 1 SUV – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV – the Harrier, and its flagship SUV – the Safari.

Extending the lineage of the iconic #DARK philosophy, these new products are enhanced with the most premium features seen yet, in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a desirable larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, the #DARK range promises to be the best companion for a progressive customer who wants to make a statement. Further complimenting the already established strong design, these SUVs exude dynamism through the newly added Carnelian Red highlights, giving its customers an exclusive feel of premium-ness combined with a bold look. Launched at an attractive price point (All-India, ex-showroom price), the new #DARK range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines. Customers can now experience and book their favorite #DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership.